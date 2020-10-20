Maryland Man Arrested After Shooting A Gun At His Trump Supporting Neighbor

A Maryland man is currently being held without bond after allegedly firing a shotgun in the direction of a group of Donald Trump supporters as they drove by in a pickup truck. CBS Baltimore reports that 50-year-old Douglas Kuhn, who was putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard at the time of the incident, has been arrested, booked and is facing numerous charges, including assault.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday afternoon (October 17) in the semi-rural community of Kingsville, about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore. Neal Houk and his son admit they honked their horn at Kuhn, their neighbour, from their pickup truck, which has a large Trump sign in the back, as he was putting the BLM sign in his yard.

"He reached down. He had a shotgun right there, pulled it out and pointed it right at… and we were in disbelief,” Houk told CBS Baltimore. “Next thing we heard was a shotgun blast."

Another neighbor also said they heard the single blast as well.

CBS reports Kuan “is facing multiple assault and reckless endangerment charges and a felony firearm charge.”

No one was reportedly hurt and it isn’t clear if any property damage came from the alleged shot. Police later tracked down Kuhn and found a 12-gauge shotgun on his property and took him into custody.