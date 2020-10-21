MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit Expands Career Insight Opportunities to Black College Students

The inaugural MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit held last year at Howard University engaged students on career possibilities in the entertainment and media fields. But this year the event is going digital and will do the same for students at Black colleges nationwide.

The event, presented by Amazon Studios will again feature presentations, panels and messaging from influencers in the entertainment field. But its content will now be available for students from a variety of HBCU institutions including Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta, Florida A&M, Grambling, Morehouse, Prairie View A&M,Tennessee State University,Savannah State University and Howard University among several others.

The virtual presentation begins Saturday Oct 24 at 10 a.m. ET on the website www.staymacro.com. Scheduled to appear are “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, ‘Tenet’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ star, John David Washington; Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Chris Paul, actor and ‘Power Confidential’ host Terence J.; Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Amazon Studios and MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King.

Among the sessions to take place during the summit are:



A conversation with Kenya Barris on how students can enter the entertainment business; a fireside chat with Chris Paul on students using their voices for social change; a roundtable on Black women understanding the business side of the entertainment field, led by Latasha Gillespie; and a panel on using untapped gifts and turning them into a career.

In addition, a DJ from ten different HBCUs will be on hand will contribute playlists representing different regions and genres of music, all available for streaming on Amazon Music. The event is open to the public, and registration is available at www.staymacro.com.