George Floyd Case: Judge Dismisses Third Degree Murder Charge Against Former Officer Derek Chauvin

The officer who killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck on camera is facing one less charge. According to CNN, a judge dropped a third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin. He is still facing the more serious charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On May 25, George Floyd died after Derek Chauvin pinned him down by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Two other officers helped while one stood by and watched. His death led to protests and demonstrations both in the United States and abroad shining a light on the injustices Black men and women face at the hands of law enforcement officers.

In June, Chauvin was charged while the three other officers involved in Floyd's death — J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Lane — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were relieved from their positions at the Minneapolis Police Department.

All men are now out on bail. Chauvin is reportedly allowed to leave the state of Minnesota due to “safety concerns.” The trial for all four men is currently scheduled for March 2021. It's not yet determined if all four will be tried together, or separately.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted after the judge’s announcement to drop the third degree murder charge, “Important step toward justice for George Floyd.”

