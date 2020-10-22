‘Kobe’ And ‘Gianna’ Baby Names Skyrocket In 2020

New parents are honoring the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a major way. According to Baby Center, the names Kobe and Gianna have dramatically increased in 2020. In the top baby names of 2020, the name Kobe jumped from 379 to 216, which is the biggest riser on the list for boys. The name Gianna jumped from 52 to 24 on the list for girls.

As for the number one names, Sophia was at the top for girls and Liam was the number one boy name for the second year in a row.

On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they died in a helicopter crash. Seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in the fatal crash as well.

Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the helicopter company, Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter.