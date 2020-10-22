Fact Check: Black Twitter Left All The Way Confused By Some Of Trump’s Responses During Final Debate

Update: Oct. 23, 2020



The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden took place on Thursday evening at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. After both candidates hosted town hall conversations in different cities featured on different networks last week, this is the last time the two will meet face-to-face before officially squaring off on Election day.

While both Trump and Biden attacked each other during the first debate, the decision to add a mute button to shut off mics has seemingly worked tonight. The result is a calmer, more structured debate thus far moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker.

The debate has touched on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and foreign conflicts, specifically the interference of Russia on the electoral process and the economy as it relates to healthcare. And while Trump and Biden both stayed incontrol of their emotions for the most part, that didn’t stop Trump from saying some outlandish things that had Black Twitter responding with a resounding, “huh?”



For example, when Trump said that undocumented immigrant children were being brought to the United States on the backs of coyotes, he was trying to say that they were entering the country without their parents. But it was a confusing way of putting it. Biden went on to point out the number of children, more than 500, who were separated from their parents at the Mexican border, whose parents the government cannot locate.

Here are some of the instances where Trump’s comments left Black folks with more questions that answer, wondering who is out here checking the “big man."