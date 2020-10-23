Georgia Teen Pleads Guilty In Plot To Kill Worshippers At Black Church

Written by BET Staff

On Thursday (Oct. 22) white Georgia teenage girl, Caitlyn Pye, now 17, has pleaded guilty after plotting to kill Black churchgoers in Gainesville, Georgia. Pye was arrested in fall 2019 after authorities discovered her plan to stab worshippers at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. She has reportedly apologized for her deadly plot. According to the Atlanta Journal-Courier, Gainsville High School administrators first learned of the teen’s plot last plan thanks to her classmates after they reported that the then 16-year-old told them she had a notebook containing “detailed plans to commit murder” at a church. According to police, sketches in her journal indicated that the plot had been brewing for several weeks. RELATED: Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Brutally Gunning Down Nine Black Churchgoers

She had also been collecting knives and visited the Methodist church twice last November. After the school’s resource officers were notified, an investigation was launched and Pye was arrested. “Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members,” Gainesville police Chief Jay Parrish said. RELATED: Dylann Roof's Sister Targets Black Kids At Walkout In Racist Snapchat Saying "I Hope Y'all Get Shot"

Negotiating a plea deal to one count of attempted murder, Pye was sentenced to a juvenile justice facility until age 21, followed by a decade of probation, Hall County court records show. “If you’re 16 years old, you should be planning for college and getting ready for prom,” she said Thursday evening, “not thinking evil and wanting to hurt people.” Atlanta’s WSB-TV Channel 2 reports that after her sentence on Thursday, Pye publicly apologized for her actions, telling the judge that she has changed since the day of her arrest. “I am very sorry,” she said. “I want to let you know it was a mistake.” Pye is also prohibited from going near any AME churches in Georgia or contacting any of Bethel’s members