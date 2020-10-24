Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump In Scathing Florida Speech

Barack Obama has been hitting the campaign trail in support of Joe Biden’s presidential bid, and in the final ten days before Election Day, he’s taking the gloves off when it comes to Donald Trump.

During a Saturday (October 24) drive-in rally on the campus of Florida International University, Obama tore into the current president, claiming he doesn’t really take his job seriously and “treats the presidency like a reality show.”

Obama says Trump “hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody except himself and his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show to give himself more attention. And as we noted the other day, his TV ratings are down.”

He added: “The rest of us have to live with the consequences of what he’s done.”

Obama also went on to speak about how the consequences of his incompetence relate to his horrible handling of the pandemic pandemic, and encouraged Floridians to vote him out.

RELATED: Black Twitter Stans For Obama's Trump Takedown At Campaign Rally

“At least 220,000 Americans are dead. More than 100,000 small businesses have closed. Half a million jobs are gone. Half a million jobs are gone. Right here in Florida. Half a million jobs,” he said. “You delivered twice for me, Florida, and now I’m asking you to deliver for Joe and for Kamala [Harris].”

Later in his speech, Obama referred to Trump as the infamous internet meme “Florida Man.”

“And here’s another thing, with Joe and Kamala at the helm, you won’t have to think about them every single day. There might be a whole day where they won’t be on TV,” he said. “There might be a whole day where they don’t tweet some craziness. You won’t have to argue about them every day. It won’t be so exhausting just having a normal president. You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president’s not going to suggest injecting bleach or we tweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or claiming that or retweeting the claim that Navy SEALs didn’t actually kill [Osama] Bin Laden.”

Obama continued: “We’re not going to have a president that goes out of his way to insult anybody who he doesn’t think is nice enough to him. We won’t have a president who threatens people with jail for just criticizing him. That’s not normal behavior. Florida. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coworker. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. You won’t tolerate it from a family member. Florida man wouldn’t even do this stuff.”

Watch some of Barack Obama’s Florida speech below.