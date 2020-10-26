Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To Supreme Court Without A Single Democratic Vote

On Monday evening (October 26), the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the Associated Press reports.

Barrett was confirmed by a slim 52-48 vote, along mostly party lines, with one Republican — Susan Collins of Maine — joining the chamber's 47 Democrats in voting against the nomination. Barrett will be sworn in at an outdoor White House ceremony on Monday evening (October 26).

Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California was among the “no” votes: