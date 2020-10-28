Viral Lawn Mowing Man Says His Green Card Application Was Rejected

In Alabama, a man who gained national attention for traveling around to mow people’s lawns says his attempts at receiving a permanent resident card has been rejected, according to a Twitter post he made.

Rodney Smith Jr., who cuts grass free of charge for the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans, penned a two-page message on Twitter Tuesday (October 27), saying his green card bid has been turned down.

“Serving the people of the United States is my passion, and it is here where I want to spend the rest of life,” he wrote. “However, my stay here is in jeopardy. I may be forced to leave the country. I have followed all the appropriate and legal protocols, but things have not gone my way. My application for a green card was recently denied by the (United States Citizens and Immigration Services). I will continue to fight to earn permanent residency, and ultimately my citizenship, but my options are limited.”

Smith, who lives in Huntsville, is a native of Bermuda and has lived in the U.S. for the past 15 years. He’s the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service and previously teamed up with law enforcement in order to mow 50 lawns in 50 states.

"With all the stuff in the news, I just want to show that there are so many good police officers out there making a difference in the community," Smith told ABC13.

A green card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, is issued to immigrants as evidence they’ve been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the United States. Smith says he applied for an EB-1 visa, which is available to foreign nationals who either have “extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim,” according to AL.com.

Smith said his denial letter stated he was rejected because he had not provided “documentary evidence that my work is an original contribution of major significance to the field” of social work.

“It also stated that the USCIS ‘does not find the beneficiary to be an individual of extraordinary ability,’” he wrote. “Needless to say, I do not agree with its assessment of my foundation or me.”

Smith says he still hopes to become a legal citizen and is asking for help in finding an immigration lawyer. See his full tweet below.