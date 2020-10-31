VoteAmerica To Hold ‘Faith And Politics’ Virtual Voter Outreach Event

Last month, VoteAmerica created the Your Ballot, Your Voice Speaker Series in order to give a voice to those who are often left out of the conversation in electoral politics. Now, they’re slated to hold a new virtual event in hopes of increasing voter turnout.

On Sunday, November 1st, at 6 PM EST, VoteAmerica is holding a virtual conversation surrounding faith and politics and whether it’s possible to reconcile faith and politics and what needs to be done in order to do so.

“Faith and Politics have always gone together for me because for decades the church was the only place where people who look like me could gather and discuss the issues and policies that affect our everyday lives.” said Aisha J. McClendon, National Outreach Director. “We hope to increase understanding through honest conversation and constructive collaboration.”

RELATED: H&M, Levi’s And Other Brands Have Created Collections Encouraging People To Vote

“Our goal is to convene thought leaders who are doing the hard work in the community,” the organization said, according to a press release. “The conversations are not always pretty, but they are necessary and always insightful!”