VoteAmerica To Hold ‘Faith And Politics’ Virtual Voter Outreach Event

Last month, VoteAmerica created the Your Ballot, Your Voice Speaker Series in order to give a voice to those who are often left out of the conversation in electoral politics. Now, they’re slated to hold a new virtual event in hopes of increasing voter turnout.
On Sunday, November 1st, at 6 PM EST, VoteAmerica is holding a virtual conversation surrounding faith and politics and whether it’s possible to reconcile faith and politics and what needs to be done in order to do so.
“Faith and Politics have always gone together for me because for decades the church was the only place where people who look like me could gather and discuss the issues and policies that affect our everyday lives.” said Aisha J. McClendon, National Outreach Director. “We hope to increase understanding through honest conversation and constructive collaboration.”
“Our goal is to convene thought leaders who are doing the hard work in the community,” the organization said, according to a press release. “The conversations are not always pretty, but they are necessary and always insightful!”
Your Ballot, Your Voice: Faith & Politics will include Rebecca Linder Blachly, Director of Government Relations, The Episcopal Church; Debra Cleaver, Founder of VoteAmerica; Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes, III, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church; Aisha J. McClendon, National Outreach Director for VoteAmerica; Carlos Moore, President-Elect of the National Bar Association and Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm; Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ; Ross Murray, Senior Director of Education & Training, The GLAAD Media Institute and a consecrated Deacon in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; Rev. Omarosa Manigault Newman, Author, Professor, News Commentator and First Lady of The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary; moderated by Jamarr Brown, Director of Electoral Programs at re:power, with a performance by The Reverend Shawn Amos, an American songwriter.
In order to join the discussion, click here.
