Biden Campaign Cancels Texas Event After Trumpers Swarm Bus

The Biden campaign canceled a get out the vote rally Friday (October 30) in Austin after its bus was reportedly surrounded by a caravan of Trump supporters who displayed signs and other paraphernalia.

The incident occurred as the Joe Biden campaign bus was traveling on I-35 in Hays County between San Antonio and Austin, and was part of the Democratic nominee’s “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” tour, CNN reports.

Neither former Vice President Joe Biden nor California Sen. Kamala Harris were on the bus, the report says. According to the news outlet, a motorcade of Trump supporters attempted to either slow the bus down in the middle of the busy freeway or run it off the road, prompting the campaign to call 911, the report says.

Nearly 100 vehicles were seen yelling profanities and obscenities at one point slowing the tour bus down to near 20 mph.