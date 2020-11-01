Biden Campaign Cancels Texas Event After Trumpers Swarm Bus

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The Biden campaign canceled a get out the vote rally Friday (October 30) in Austin after its bus was reportedly surrounded by a caravan of Trump supporters who displayed signs and other paraphernalia.
The incident occurred as the Joe Biden campaign bus was traveling on I-35 in Hays County between San Antonio and Austin, and was part of the Democratic nominee’s “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” tour, CNN reports.
Neither former Vice President Joe Biden nor California Sen. Kamala Harris were on the bus, the report says. According to the news outlet, a motorcade of Trump supporters attempted to either slow the bus down in the middle of the busy freeway or run it off the road, prompting the campaign to call 911, the report says.
Nearly 100 vehicles were seen yelling profanities and obscenities at one point slowing the tour bus down to near 20 mph.
“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director of the Biden campaign, in a statement Saturday.
The Texas Tribune confirms that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.
"Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We'll see you on November 3rd," Thowfeek continued.
