Protests After Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man In Washington

Kevin Peterson Jr. was shot to death on Thursday evening (October 29) by sheriff’s deputies in Vancouver, Washington. Protests soon erupted between outraged demonstrators and right-wing groups that converged on the city.

According to ABC affiliate KATU in Portland, Oregon, Peterson Jr., 21, was killed by Clark County sheriff's deputies in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, which prompted consecutive nights of protests, leading to at least six arrests early Saturday.

Authorities claim some demonstrators ignored orders to disperse and began hurling rocks at law enforcement officers outside the Clark County Jail in Vancouver. On Friday night, violence reportedly broke out between protesters and counter-protesters following a vigil for Peterson.

Law enforcement officials say Peterson was shot and killed at around 6 p.m. local time Thursday by three Clark County sheriff’s deputies in the parking lot of a bank in Hazel Dell. An independent investigation of the incident is currently being led by the Camas Police Department and the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, which is made up of certified peace officers and non-law enforcement community representatives.

Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins claims detectives from the Clark/Vancouver Drug Task Force were investigating suspected drug dealing in the parking lot of a motel and spotted a man sitting alone in a car. As they approached the vehicle, the man got out and ran.

"A foot pursuit ensued where deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man with a firearm," Atkins said. "The information I have is that upon entering the parking lot of a bank, the man reportedly fired his weapon at the deputies. The deputies returned fire and the subject was tragically killed. It is my understanding that the man’s firearm was observed at the scene."

He continued: "It’s important to relate that the loss of a young man’s life likely means there is a grieving father, mother and other family. It is right and correct that the community would grieve along with this family.”

The three officers who shot at Peterson have all reportedly been placed on administrative leave until an investigation is completed. The names of the deputies have not yet been released.

