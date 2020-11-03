Barack Obama’s Surprise Phone Calls To Voters Is The Video You Need On Election Day

Ever wonder what it’d be like to get a random FaceTime call from Barack Obama?

A handful of lucky folks got the surprise of their life recently when the 44th President showed up on their screens. In a video posted to Obama’s social media pages, voters are seen answering their phones in shock over who is on the other line.

An aide to Joe Biden told CNN that the voters were told the campaign wanted them to share their voting story and would be contacted by a “top Biden aide.” Never in a million years did they think they’d be speaking with Mr. Obama.

“I did not expect Obama, that’s kind of crazy,” a voter in Wisconsin told the network.

“More than 100 million Americans have already cast a ballot in this election. Joel, Monica, and Andrés are three of them — and I got to FaceTime with them before they voted,” Obama captioned his posting of the video. “Join them and get out there and vote today.”

President Obama has spent the last several days and weeks campaigning for his former Vice President. He’s focused many of his campaign stops in key battleground states, including Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A record number of Americans have already voted in the 2020 election.

Watch the video, below.