Black And Latinx Voters Could Be Dems Key To Winning White House

Black and Latinix voter turnout are key components to Democrats winning the White House.

According to CBS, Latinx and Black voters make up more than 25% of the 2020 electorate. During a panel discussion on CBS moderated by Gayle King, CBS News contributors Maria Elena Salinas and Joel Payne explained the issues that matter most to these eligible voters.



Payne, who is from North Carolina specifically discussed turnout in his state, “I think there's an increase of about a hundred thousand new voters in early voting in North Carolina. That's a big number. It's a place where Joe Biden needs to win early.”

CNBC has a Biden with a two-point lead in North Carolina.

President Barack Obama won North Carolina in 2008.

Payne stressed the number one issue for Black voters is COVID-19, “If you go back to the last few election cycles, healthcare and the economy are the top issues and COVID-19 is wrapped up in that. When the story of this election is written, it's going to be all about coronavirus and it cuts across all demographics, seniors, young people, people in the suburbs, people in the rural areas and communities of color.”

CBS also reports a CBS/BET poll had healthcare the number one issue, the coronavirus the number two issue, the economy the number three issue and social justice at number four.

As for Latinx voters, Salinas said, “The Latino community is not monolithic and the voters are not monolithic. And there's about maybe 20 different countries where they trace their roots. So you have the most diverse Latino community in the state of Florida. Now there's part, that's very conservative, the Cuban-Americans, which is the majority of the voters.”



She also spoke to Trump’s support in Latinx communities despite his anti-immigration stance, “It is disappointing for the Latino community that you have so many immigrants who are here and don't want anyone else from their countries to come… You have the hardcore Republicans that will vote for any Republican and continue supporting President Trump. And then you have the immigration hardliners, you hear a lot of immigrants actually blaming the parents for bringing the children and blaming the parents for that separation.”



Salinas continued, “And then, of course you also have, the Cuban Americans who really don't feel like there's an immigration issue for them because they have been allowed for decades to come to this country with open arms and never really had to deal with the immigration issue.”

