Man Wearing Trump Hat, Carrying Weapon Near Charlotte Polling Place Gets Arrested

Police in Charlotte arrested a man Tuesday (Nov. 3) who came to a polling place armed after earlier being told to leave when voters said they felt uncomfortable with him being there.



According to the Charlotte Observer, witnesses said that the man, later identified by police as Justin Dunn, wore a pistol in a holster, a Trump 2020 cap, camouflage, and combat boots had flustered Democrats who were gathered near the polling site at Charlotte’s Oasis Shrine Temple. Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles and Rep. Alma Adams, an incumbent running for re-election, were present. Hillary Clinton had won the precinct where the incident took place in 2016.

Dunn did vote, but he continued to loiter around, police said. When police came to the scene, an elections official asked him to leave and he was banned from the site. Dunn left, but then ignored official's orders when he came back later.



The 36-year-old was charged with second-degree trespassing. He was not charged for the weapon because North Carolina is an open carry state. Despite that, the weapon was seen as a sign of intimidation at the polling place.



““Everybody should have the right to go to their polling place to vote and not be intimidated,” Sam Spencer, a senior adviser to Adams’s campaign told The Observer. “It was clear in my mind there was no civic reason for him to linger around a polling place walking his dog and taking 40 minutes to vote.”



But Dunn says that he in actuality is the victim in this incident.



“When I was going to go in to vote, I was yelled at by the people wearing the Black Lives Matter shirts that I have to wear a mask,” Dunn told The Observer. “I researched before I came here, and that’s not the case...”