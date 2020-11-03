New Data Proves Trump Support From Black Male Voters Not As Significant As We Think

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In recent weeks there have been several reports that President Donald Trump has made inroads with Black male voters. However, new data shows Black men are turning their backs on the man who has called for a nationwide stop-and-frisk policy, referred to Haiti and African nations as "sh*thole countries" and still believe the Exonerated Five are guilty.
According to the strategy firm Hit Strategies' Terrence Woodbury, one of few Black pollsters who specifically targets Black communities, Trump will not gain double digit support from Black men as The Washington Post has reported.
On SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, Woodbury explained, “Donald Trump's support and approval from Black men still seems to be about the same, that 13 to 15%, but amongst those that have actually voted for him, it's as low as 7%.”
RELATED: Ava DuVernay Responds To Trump’s ‘Both Sides’ Comment About The Central Park Five
He continued, “I think what we're saying is that there are Black men who are disaffected with Democrats and the system and supporting Donald Trump because they are cynical toward the system but a lot less Black men are actually casting votes for him.”
While Woodbury acknowledged the Biden campaign has given “a lot more attention'' to Black men voters this election cycle, their “laser focus” may not actually translate into voter turnout from Black men.
“I think the reality has set in that while there are Black men who are distrustful of the system… Donald Trump represents this disruption for us, but those men are just a lot less likely to come out and turn out.”
Nonetheless, Woodbury predicts due to vote by mail and early voting, Black voter turnout will exceed the historic numbers in 2008 for Barack Obama, which was 65 percent.
In 2016, 14% of Black men voted for Trump and 16% of Black men with a college degree voted for Trump. Additionally, according to Pew Research Center, only 54% of eligible Black men voted in 2016. Overall Black voter turnout was at a 20-year low at 59.5%.
See Woodbury’s interview below:
Several Black men in hip-hop have either voiced their support for Trump, like Lil Wayne, or worked with his administration on a plan to address concerns in the Black community, like Ice Cube. Rapper Lil Pump appeared at a Trump rally in Michigan last night (November 2) where the President unfortunately referred to him as Lil Pimp.
(Photo: Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS