Watch Obama Channel John Lewis For Closing Speech For Biden

John Lewis passed away nearly four months ago, but the congressman’s impact is still being felt, especially as America heads to the polls. In a closing speech in support of his former VP Joe Biden in Georgia yesterday (Nov. 2), former President Barack Obama reminded voters of the civil rights legend’s legacy.

“When John Lewis started marching across that bridge, it didn’t eliminate racism and bigotry in America, but it started something that got the Voting Rights Act passed. And it made things better,” Obama said, referencing the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Ala where Lewis’ skull was fractured by police.

Obama continued, “I didn’t get everything done that I wanted to get done as president — but I could say when I looked back at the end of eight years, ‘You know what, the country is better off now than it was when I took office.’”

