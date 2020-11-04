Watch: Chaos Erupts At Detroit Vote Counting Arena As Michigan Is Called For Biden

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the battleground state of Michigan, which puts him a step closer to being the 46th President of the United States. However, chaos has erupted in Detroit, where the population is predominantly Black and Democratic leaning, over the counting of votes.
According to the Detroit Free Press, police had to be called to a vote tally arena in the city as Trump supporters stormed the doors chanting “stop the count.”
Republicans argued they were purposely being kept out of the room. However, other Democrats said they weren’t allowed in the room as well and it was only due to a capacity issue.
DFP reports that “election officials informed dozens of challengers that they could not reenter the room due to it being over-capacity.”
Police had to push back the crowds.
See the video below:
Amid rising tension and President Trump’s continuous — and baseless — claims that the vote counting process is corrupted, Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday (November 4). Appearing with his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, he said he was encouraged by the progress of the count, but would not declare victory until vote counts are complete across the country.
“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, he said, “but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
