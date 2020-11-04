Kanye West Suggests He Will Run For President In 2024

Kanye West’s run for president is clearly over, but it appears he is considering 2024. After voting for himself and eventually conceding, he posted in a now deleted Tweet, “WELP KANYE 2024.” See below:

West, who admittedly has never voted, announced his run for president via Twitter on July 4.

In 2016, the rapper and designer said if he did vote in that election, he would have “voted on Trump.” He later visited Trump at Trump Tower in New York City during the transition, and has voiced his support for the impeached Republican president on multiple occasions.

West reportedly had Republciian operatives on his campaign. According to the New York Times, one is Mark Jacoby who works as an executive at a California-based organization called Let The Voters Decide, which West hired. It has collected signatures for West’s campaigns in Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas.

Jacoby pled guilty to misdemeanor charges when he was accused of voter fraud in 2008 while working for the California Republican Party. However, the firm he works for now, he says, is nonpartisan.