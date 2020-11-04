Mississippi Choses A New State Flag

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Mississippi officially has a new state flag without the Confederate symbol.
Last night, Mississippi voters voted for "The New Magnolia” as their state flag. According to NBC News, 68 percent of the vote supported the flag, which will change for the first time since 1894.
The flags include a yellow, diamond-shaped star to reflect Mississippi's Native American history and culture. It also reads “In God, We Trust” and has a magnolia, which is the state’s flower.
See the flag below:
RELATED: Black Mississippi Mayor Tears Up Signing Order To Remove Racist State Flag
On July 1, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the Confederate battle symbol. Back in June, Governor Reeves said that the decision to change the flag “is not a political moment to me, but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled and to move on. Now, more than ever, we must lean on our faith, put our divisions behind us, and unite for a greater good.”
(Photo by: Visions of America/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS