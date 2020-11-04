Mississippi Choses A New State Flag

Mississippi officially has a new state flag without the Confederate symbol.

Last night, Mississippi voters voted for "The New Magnolia” as their state flag. According to NBC News, 68 percent of the vote supported the flag, which will change for the first time since 1894.

The flags include a yellow, diamond-shaped star to reflect Mississippi's Native American history and culture. It also reads “In God, We Trust” and has a magnolia, which is the state’s flower.

See the flag below: