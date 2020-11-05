Watch: Ayanna Pressley Dancing ‘The Wobble’ Will Make Your Day

BOSTON, MA: October 24, 2020: Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks to the press after casting her early ballot at the John A. Shelburne Community Center in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

Watch: Ayanna Pressley Dancing ‘The Wobble’ Will Make Your Day

The Massachusetts representative was celebrating her reelection on election day.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

No one is going to take away Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-Massachusetts) joy, especially on Election Day. A video on Nov. 3 showed Pressley in Hyde Park, which is a neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts, doing the wobble as people stood in line to vote. 

The video has so far received 2.5 million views. 

See below:

After the video went viral, Pressley had  to address it, writing on Twitter, “Yes, I was in fact doing the wobble. @BColoyan has video. I love that people are joyful in casting their ballots & making their voices heard. We met elders & first time voters, families voting together.”

RELATED: Kanye West Suggests He Will Run For President In 2024

Rep. Pressley has even more reason to celebrate. She was reelected to Massachusetts 7th District with a whooping 87.3 percent of the vote. 

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Massachusetts when she unseated longtime Congressman Mike Capuano in 2018.

(Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news