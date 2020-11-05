Watch: Ayanna Pressley Dancing ‘The Wobble’ Will Make Your Day

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
No one is going to take away Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-Massachusetts) joy, especially on Election Day. A video on Nov. 3 showed Pressley in Hyde Park, which is a neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts, doing the wobble as people stood in line to vote.
The video has so far received 2.5 million views.
See below:
After the video went viral, Pressley had to address it, writing on Twitter, “Yes, I was in fact doing the wobble. @BColoyan has video. I love that people are joyful in casting their ballots & making their voices heard. We met elders & first time voters, families voting together.”
Rep. Pressley has even more reason to celebrate. She was reelected to Massachusetts 7th District with a whooping 87.3 percent of the vote.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley is the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Massachusetts when she unseated longtime Congressman Mike Capuano in 2018.
(Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
