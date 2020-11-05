Black Foster Dad Adopts Five Siblings To Keep Them Together

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A former foster care kid is now doing his best to help others.
Robert Carter, who grew up in Ohio's foster care system, is a foster dad who has adopted five siblings to keep them together. When Carter was a child and in the foster care system, he was separated from his siblings.
The 29-year-old told PEOPLE, "I can't even begin to try to put it into words what it means. Just the fact that they're together, the fact that they have something that will help them remember their past... it's beautiful to watch them grow up together and make memories together."
RELATED: Commentary: We Must Care for Black Foster Youth
In December of 2018, he adopted Robert, 9, Giovanni,5, and Kiontae, 4. He then adopted Marionna,10, and Makayla, 7, in June of 2019.
Carter said, "My boys, they never talked about mom, they never talked about dad, just [their sisters], so I knew I had to make that happen.”
He also added, “They're some of the best kids I've had.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 33 percent of foster care children are Black, but they make up only 15 percent of the child population.
Photo: Hamilton County JFS Adoption & Foster Care Recruitment
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS