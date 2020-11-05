Black Foster Dad Adopts Five Siblings To Keep Them Together

"They're some of the best kids I've had," Robert Carter said.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

A  former foster care kid is now doing his best to help others.

Robert Carter, who grew up in Ohio's foster care system, is a foster dad who has adopted five siblings to keep them together.  When Carter was a child and in the foster care system, he was separated from his siblings.

The 29-year-old told PEOPLE, "I can't even begin to try to put it into words what it means. Just the fact that they're together, the fact that they have something that will help them remember their past... it's beautiful to watch them grow up together and make memories together."

In December of 2018, he adopted Robert, 9, Giovanni,5, and Kiontae, 4. He then adopted Marionna,10, and Makayla, 7, in June of 2019.

 

Robert Carter adopted 5 children today. He spent some time in foster care himself and wanted to make sure all these siblings stayed together.

Carter said, "My boys, they never talked about mom, they never talked about dad, just [their sisters], so I knew I had to make that happen.”

He also added, “They're some of the best kids I've had.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 33 percent of foster care children are Black, but they make up only 15 percent of the child population. 

Photo: Hamilton County JFS Adoption & Foster Care Recruitment

