Black Foster Dad Adopts Five Siblings To Keep Them Together

A former foster care kid is now doing his best to help others.

Robert Carter, who grew up in Ohio's foster care system, is a foster dad who has adopted five siblings to keep them together. When Carter was a child and in the foster care system, he was separated from his siblings.

The 29-year-old told PEOPLE, "I can't even begin to try to put it into words what it means. Just the fact that they're together, the fact that they have something that will help them remember their past... it's beautiful to watch them grow up together and make memories together."



In December of 2018, he adopted Robert, 9, Giovanni,5, and Kiontae, 4. He then adopted Marionna,10, and Makayla, 7, in June of 2019.