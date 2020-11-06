Ava DuVernay Shades Ivanka Trump's Call for "Fair Elections” As Her Dad Loses Presidency

The award-winning filmmaker gave Trump’s daughter and White House Senior Advisor some instructional steps.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

As Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to inch closer and closer to becoming the next President of the United States, Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump is weighing in. With Pennsylvania and Georgia now leaning in Biden’s favor, the White House Senior Advisor took to Twitter to support her dad. 

“Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial,” Ivanka said on Friday (Nov. 6). “This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy.”

Ivanka’s plea comes after her father gave an unhinged press conference yesterday from the White House where he lied about the vote count, smeared Biden and poll workers and undermined the integrity of America’s electoral system.

“If you count the legal votes, I win,” he said, before running down a phony list of ways he says his campaign was cheated.

But in reality, the president is just losing despite what Trump and his daughter claim.

Ava DuVernay had time to respond to Ivanka’s call for ‘fair elections’ on Twitter.

Black Twitter Salutes Stacey Abrams' Brilliance That Gave Joe Biden Georgia

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker gave Ivanka some much-needed guidance as to what she should really be focused on as the razor-thin margin of vote counting closes. 

“An instructional video to help you,” the award-winning filmmaker tweeted. 

Whatever message Ivanka tried to convey to her nearly 10 million followers, Black Twitter was not having it, including Ava DuVernay.

