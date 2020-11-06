Ava DuVernay Shades Ivanka Trump's Call for "Fair Elections” As Her Dad Loses Presidency

“Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial,” Ivanka said on Friday (Nov. 6). “This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy.”

As Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to inch closer and closer to becoming the next President of the United States, Donald Trump ’s daughter, Ivanka Trump is weighing in. With Pennsylvania and Georgia now leaning in Biden’s favor, the White House Senior Advisor took to Twitter to support her dad.

Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial. This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. 🇺🇸

Ivanka’s plea comes after her father gave an unhinged press conference yesterday from the White House where he lied about the vote count, smeared Biden and poll workers and undermined the integrity of America’s electoral system.

“If you count the legal votes, I win,” he said, before running down a phony list of ways he says his campaign was cheated.

But in reality, the president is just losing despite what Trump and his daughter claim.

Ava DuVernay had time to respond to Ivanka’s call for ‘fair elections’ on Twitter.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker gave Ivanka some much-needed guidance as to what she should really be focused on as the razor-thin margin of vote counting closes.

“An instructional video to help you,” the award-winning filmmaker tweeted.