Joe Biden Provides Update To The Nation Urging Peace As Vote Counting Continues

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave an update to the nation during the late evening on Friday, Nov. 6 providing a status report on the counting of votes and when we can finally put an end to the 2020 presidential election. As of right now, the date is mostly in Biden’s favor as votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. Although the race has not been called, said that a win was all but forthcoming and that he and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris are already hard at work and have been preparing for the transition. “We’re on track to over 300 electoral college votes,” said Biden, who was joined on the stage at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., by Harris. “And look at the national numbers. We’re going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us.” RELATED: Stacey Abrams Is Joe Biden’s Secret Weapon To Winning Georgia

The Biden-Harris campaign pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in both Georgia and Pennsylvania within the past 24 hours and the lead is increasing, by estimates from CBS News. In Pennsylvania, he is leading by more than 28,000 votes. In Georgia, the race is much closer, where he leads by only about 4,400 votes. In that state, if the race remains as close as it is, the Trump campaign would be allowed to request a recount, which Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Also counting votes were Nevada and Arizona, both of which Biden also leads. Biden’s lead is increasing in Nevada and he holds the state by 22,000 votes. In Arizona however, his lead is shrinking as votes continue to come in with many for Trump, who is ahead by 29,000, but that is a drop from about 40,000 which was just over a day ago.



Still Biden is confident that he will prevail and says his team is currently meeting with public health and economic experts as they prepare to tackle the coronavirus pandemic on day one of their administration.



“While we’re waiting for the final results, I want people to know we’re not waiting to get the work done and start the process,” Biden said. “Yesterday, Senator Harris and I held meetings with groups of experts on public health and the economic crisis this country is facing.



“The pandemic...is getting more worrisome all across the country,” he continued. “We want everyone to know on day one we’re going to put our plan to control this virus into action.”



Biden’s message was brief and delivered in lieu of a victory speech. It is not clear when the race will finally be called, but Biden did confirm he will speak to the nation again tomorrow. The outstanding states that have him ahead expected to continue counting ballots at least into Saturday. North Carolina and Alaska also have not been called, but they are expected to go to Trump. But Biden asked the public, though anxious for a result, to keep waiting patiently.



“We have to remain calm, patient,” he said. “Let the process work out as we count all the votes.”



