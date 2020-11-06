Adorable Video Of Sen. Kamala Harris Sharing Future Goals With Her Grand Niece

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
With former Vice President Joe Biden currently in the lead in Pennsylvania, he is on the verge of being declared president-elect, which also means Sen. Kamala Harris would become the first Black woman to be vice president. Harris’ journey in politics has certainly been inspirational but it’s especially powerful for her 4-year-old grand niece Amara Ajagu.
In the most adorable video, Harris is talking to little Amara while she sits on her aunt’s lap. It’s not clear what Amara exactly says but Glamour reports she lamented that, "I couldn't be president.”
Harris responds with, "You could be president. But not right now, you have to be over the age of 35."
Amara added, "I know! I could be an astronaut president."
Meena Harris, Ajahu’s mom and the senator’s niece by way of her sister, Maya who is Meena’s mother, posted the clip with the caption, “You could be president.”
Watch for all the feels below:
As for the election, former Vice President Joe Biden now has the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania. He also maintains a lead in Nevada and Arizona.
In the Peach State, however, Biden has a lead of less than 2,000 Georgian votes but that number is expected to grow thanks to the registration efforts of Stacey Abrams’ and her Fair Fight organization..
In the Keystone State, the majority of the votes left to be counted are in Philadelphia, which Biden is reportedly winning by 70 percent or more. There are predictions that Biden’s lead in his home state could reach 100,000, mainly due to Black voters in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.
(Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)
