Adorable Video Of Sen. Kamala Harris Sharing Future Goals With Her Grand Niece

With former Vice President Joe Biden currently in the lead in Pennsylvania, he is on the verge of being declared president-elect, which also means Sen. Kamala Harris would become the first Black woman to be vice president. Harris’ journey in politics has certainly been inspirational but it’s especially powerful for her 4-year-old grand niece Amara Ajagu.



In the most adorable video, Harris is talking to little Amara while she sits on her aunt’s lap. It’s not clear what Amara exactly says but Glamour reports she lamented that, "I couldn't be president.”

Harris responds with, "You could be president. But not right now, you have to be over the age of 35."

Amara added, "I know! I could be an astronaut president."

Meena Harris, Ajahu’s mom and the senator’s niece by way of her sister, Maya who is Meena’s mother, posted the clip with the caption, “You could be president.”



Watch for all the feels below: