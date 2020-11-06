Top Trump Aide Ja’Ron Smith Announces He’s Leaving Administration

Ja’Ron Smith is announcing that he’s departing his role as a senior aide to President Donald Trump.

The highest-ranking Black official in the White House who worked with Jared Kushner, released a statement on Twitter Friday (November 6) explaining his decision, which he calls “bittersweet.”

“When joining the Trump Administration, I set out to achieve the empty promises of the past, and I am proud to say promises made, promises kept. In four years, President Trump has delivered for Black America; record low unemployment, Opportunity Zones, criminal justice reform, historic funding for HBCUs, and the list goes on,” Smith said, in part.

He added: “This decision was made in consultation with my family (one that will be growing very soon with the addition of twins), and given the blessing of my beloved colleagues at the White House long before the election.”