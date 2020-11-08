Arkansas Police Chief Forced To Resign After Threatening Violence Against BLM And Antifa On Social Media

Arkansas Police Chief Forced To Resign After Threatening Violence Against BLM And Antifa On Social Media

He also called transgender people “perverted freaks."

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

An Arkansas police chief resigned after allegedly posting statements about shooting members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, as well as making derogatory remarks about transgender people.

The mayor of Marshall, Arkansas, Kevin Elliott, confirmed on Saturday (Nov. 7) that the posts were made by the city’s Police Chief Lang Holland, KATV.com reports.

"The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion. We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens," Elliott stated after Holland’s posts began circulating Friday (Nov. 6) on Facebook and Twitter.

The posts appeared on the social media platform Parler. Lang encouraged people to shoot BLM or Antifa supporters in the face if they tried to intimidate voters.

He was apparently silent about Donald Trump Jr. calling on his father’s supporters to serve in the campaign’s poll-watching group called the “Army for Trump.”

RELATED: Black America Votes: Voter Suppression Tactics Didn’t Discourage Black Voters

He also encouraged his followers to confront “Marxist Democrats” in public by pushing them off sidewalks. In a separate post, a message was posted to Lang’s account that called transgender people “mentally defective” and “perverted freaks.”

Holland apparently tried to cover his tracks. A second Parler account, with the user name @Chieflangholland, claimed to be the real Holland. It claimed the first account had been a fake.  

(Photo via Parler)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC