Arkansas Police Chief Forced To Resign After Threatening Violence Against BLM And Antifa On Social Media

An Arkansas police chief resigned after allegedly posting statements about shooting members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, as well as making derogatory remarks about transgender people.

The mayor of Marshall, Arkansas, Kevin Elliott, confirmed on Saturday (Nov. 7) that the posts were made by the city’s Police Chief Lang Holland, KATV.com reports.

"The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion. We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens," Elliott stated after Holland’s posts began circulating Friday (Nov. 6) on Facebook and Twitter.