Trump Promises Legal Fight In New Tweetstorm

An evening of rest did nothing to bring lame duck President Donald Trump any closer to the reality of defeat after major networks on Saturday (Nov. 7) called the election for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Trump unleashed a torrent of incendiary remarks and false accusations in a morning Twitterstorm just after 8 AM Sunday (Nov.8), hours after Biden emerged as the winner, collecting 270 Electoral College votes and scoring big in Pennsylvania. The triumph came after days of uncertainty as election officials pored over scores of mail-in ballots, which slowed the process.

“We believe these people are thieves,” Trump tweeted Sunday, citing an unidentified poll. “The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states.”

The tweets, which were angrier than those delivered Saturday, came even as close advisors were said to be approaching him about conceding, according to CNN.

So bad were the tweets that Twitter added notes challenging the allegations. See below: