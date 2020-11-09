Detroit Music Stars React To Joe Biden Winning The Presidential Election

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
President-elect Joe Biden will be the new Commander-in-Chief of the United States and a big reason for that win is the support he received our of Michigan which flipped blue with the help of massive Black voter turnout in cities like Detroit.
In fact, one of the most poignant moments captured while the country awaited the votes being counted came from Rev. Steve Bland, the senior pastor of Detroit’s Liberty Baptist Church, who told MSNBC, “The Black vote in Detroit is higher than it’s ever been and we will determine the outcome — because we’ve gone from picking cotton to picking presidents.”
In Detroit and the surrounding metro area, nearly 8 out of 10 people are Black and 94% of the votes in the city of Detroit went to Biden. Trump lost Michigan by over 140,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.
Several Detroit natives are sounding off in celebration of the Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris win. Check out what Big Sean, George Clinton, Anita Baker and others had to say below:
(Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
