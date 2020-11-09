Detroit Music Stars React To Joe Biden Winning The Presidential Election

President-elect Joe Biden will be the new Commander-in-Chief of the United States and a big reason for that win is the support he received our of Michigan which flipped blue with the help of massive Black voter turnout in cities like Detroit.

In fact, one of the most poignant moments captured while the country awaited the votes being counted came from Rev. Steve Bland, the senior pastor of Detroit’s Liberty Baptist Church, who told MSNBC, “The Black vote in Detroit is higher than it’s ever been and we will determine the outcome — because we’ve gone from picking cotton to picking presidents.”