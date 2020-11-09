Kamala Harris Book Sales Rise After Historic Election Win

Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris is on everyone’s radar now more than and ever! And books by and about the former California senator are surging in popularity following the election. She hit Amazon’s top 30 list on Sunday (Nov. 8), the day after she and Joe Biden were announced as the winners of the 2020 presidential race.

According to AP News, four books with Harris as the subject or as the author made the list, including her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” another children’s book by her niece Meena Harris titled “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and Niki Grimes’ illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.”

President-Elect Joe Biden also secured a spot on the Amazon charts, landing in the top 100 with Dr. Jill Biden, the new first lady’s children’s book “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden.”

On Saturday (Nov. 7) Harris made history as the first Black and Indian American woman to become vice president of the United States. Biden won the presidential race with 279 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 213, according to CBS News. He also won the popular vote with more than 75 million ballots tallied in his favor.

“For four years you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives and for our planets. And then you voted,” Harris said during her speech on the evening of Nov. 7. “You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth.”