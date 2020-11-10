Miss Mississippi Asya Branch Crowned Miss USA 2020

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Asya Branch, Miss Mississippi, is the latest Black woman to win Miss USA. Branch, 22, was crowned on Monday (Nov. 9) in the competition that aired live from Memphis, Tennessee.
She was crowned by her predecessor, another African-American woman, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.
Branch also made history when she was crowned the first Black Miss Mississippi USA in 2018.
RELATED: Future 40: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Will Never Give Up
According to People, the competition was originally set for the spring but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Queens And Their Crowns: The History Of Black Women Becoming Pageant Winners
"Being Miss USA has afforded me the opportunity to be an advocate for issues that deserve attention, including criminal justice reform and racial inequality." said Asya Branch in an official statement. “I am proud to continue the legacy of national titleholders who speak up and encourage change, and I look forward to supporting the next Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in doing the same.”
Branch will now move to New York City to represent the Miss USA brand and several philanthropic organizations, People reports.
Watch Miss Mississippi win the coveted 2020 Miss USA title below:
(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS