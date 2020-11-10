Miss Mississippi Asya Branch Crowned Miss USA 2020

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 06:Miss Mississippi 2018, Asya Branch participates in the Eveningwear portion of the 1st Night of Preliminaries of the Miss America 2.0 competition at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hal on September 6, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Miss Mississippi Asya Branch Crowned Miss USA 2020

Branch also made history when she was crowned the first Black Miss Mississippi USA in 2018.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Asya Branch, Miss Mississippi, is the latest Black woman to win Miss USA. Branch, 22, was crowned on Monday (Nov. 9) in the competition that aired live from Memphis, Tennessee.

She was crowned by her predecessor, another African-American woman, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.

Branch also made history when she was crowned the first Black Miss Mississippi USA in 2018. 

RELATED: Future 40: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Will Never Give Up

View this post on Instagram

“Who are you!?” 👑

A post shared by Miss USA (@missusa) on

According to People, the competition was originally set for the spring but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

RELATED: Queens And Their Crowns: The History Of Black Women Becoming Pageant Winners

"Being Miss USA has afforded me the opportunity to be an advocate for issues that deserve attention, including criminal justice reform and racial inequality." said Asya Branch in an official statement. “I am proud to continue the legacy of national titleholders who speak up and encourage change, and I look forward to supporting the next Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in doing the same.”

Branch will now move to New York City to represent the Miss USA brand and several philanthropic organizations, People reports. 

Watch Miss Mississippi win the coveted 2020 Miss USA title below:

View this post on Instagram

#MissUSA 2020 is...MISSISSIPPI

A post shared by Miss USA (@missusa) on

(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC