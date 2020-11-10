Miss Mississippi Asya Branch Crowned Miss USA 2020

Asya Branch, Miss Mississippi, is the latest Black woman to win Miss USA. Branch, 22, was crowned on Monday (Nov. 9) in the competition that aired live from Memphis, Tennessee.

She was crowned by her predecessor, another African-American woman, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.

Branch also made history when she was crowned the first Black Miss Mississippi USA in 2018.

RELATED: Future 40: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Will Never Give Up