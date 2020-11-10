Sydney Barber To Become First Black Woman To Serve As US Naval Academy Brigade Commander

Sydney Barber is making history by becoming the first Black woman ever to serve as brigade commander at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Officials announced on Monday (November 9) that the Midshipman 1st Class officer will hold the highest leadership position within the brigade for the spring semester and is the 16th woman to hold the position. The first female brigade commander was Midshipman 1st Class Juliane Gallina in 1992.

“Earning the title of brigade commander speaks volumes, but the title itself is not nearly as significant as the opportunity it brings to lead a team in doing something I believe will be truly special,” Barber said in a statement. “I am humbled to play a small role in this momentous season of American history.”

Barber, who is from Lake Forest, Illinois, is studying mechanical engineering and hopes to become a Marine Corps ground officer. She also created a STEM mentorship program for young girls of color and organized a networking breakfast for current students and alumni.

Barber has interned with the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and was named a 2020 Truman Scholar national finalist for her research on developing legislative strategies to address education disparities in communities of color.

“Sydney stands out amongst her peers, for not only her exemplary record, but for her clear vision of how she intends to make the world a better place and her accompanying bias for action," Lt. Cmdr. Darby Yeager said in a statement.