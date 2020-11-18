Black Family Threatened By White Neighbor Wielding Taser, Telling Them To ‘Stop Acting Black’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Black California family says their white neighbor used racist language toward them while at the same time holding a taser in her hand, telling them to “stop acting Black.”.
A viral video of Gerritt Jones and his sister Jarielle Jones and the neighbor, identified as Adana Dean, who lives across the street from them in Discovery Bay, Calif., shows the woman telling them "You know what? You guys are acting like Black people and you should act like white people," according to local station KGO-TV.
The Joneses say they have lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and have never had any bad interactions with Dean or her family. In fact, just days before, Gerritt and his 13-year-old son took her dog for a walk. The conflict between the neighbors apparently started because Dean believes the Jones’ dog attacked hers. However, they maintained their dog was not even outside during the attack.
In one of the clips provided to KGO, Dean says, "You're a Black person in a white neighborhood and you're acting like one, why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"
Jarielle questions her about her comment, to which she replies, "you're acting like people who aren't normal."
"Unfortunately that's the reality of being black in America," Gerritt said on the video. "Normal to her is people who will lay down and submit to unfortunately her white privilege and white supremacy."
A reporter from KGO-TV went to speak with Dean, but her husband refused to comment.
In describing the situation, the Jones’ said they wanted to refrain from escalating the situation.
"She had a stun gun and if my sister or any of them got physical with her the story would've been here this Black family is assaulting just white lady in the streets," Gerritt explained.
But he regards it as a teachable moment.
"I want my son to grow up and be proud of who he is. I hope that people all over the country learn from this [and] see that this can't be tolerated," he said.
Photo: KGO-TV
