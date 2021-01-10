SoHo Karen Charged With Attempted Assault After Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Theft

A 22-year-old California woman was arraigned and charged in criminal court on Saturday (Jan. 9) in New York City after she was seen in a viral video tackling a Black teen, accusing him of stealing her iPhone at a hotel in December.

Miya Ponsetto, dubbed the name SoHo Karen, was charged with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault, according to an official statement from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s office, The Hill reports.

RELATED: SoHo Karen Arrested In Los Angeles For New York City Cell Phone Attack

On Dec. 26, viral video footage showed Ponsetto accusing 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., of stealing her missing iPhone, lunging at him and forcing him down on the ground. CBS News reports that Ponsetto was arrested Thursday (Jan. 7) in her home state of California in Ventura County. According to the news outlet, the New York Police Department flew detectives to California with a warrant for her arrest.