Dionne Warwick Just Discovered Cardi B

Written by BET Staff

The legendary Dionne Warwick is the reigning queen of Twitter, and she is loving being introduced to some of the hottest acts of today. Now, the Grammy winner has discovered Cardi B, and she is officially a fan. On Jan. 9, Warwick tweeted, “After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow.”

After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow... — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

She later revealed her niece sent her clips of the rapper. Warwick praised Cardi for being “authentically herself.”

However, Ms. Warwick was confused by one thing, the mention of Offset – Cardi's husband — in the comments. She asked, "I do have one question. What does Offset mean?"

I do have one question. What does Offset mean? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

Fortunately, everyone explained Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is her husband. After some negative comments about the two jumped in her mentions, Ms. Warwick shut it down, tweeting, “I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind.”

I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 11, 2021

Cardi was clearly overjoyed by the love from the songstress, tweeting, “OMGGGGG I STAN !!!!”

Good to see legends and youngins unite.