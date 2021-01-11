Trending:

Dionne Warwick Just Discovered Cardi B

UNSPECIFIED - OCTOBER 10: In this screengrab Dionne Warwick performs during the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Childrenâ s Diabetes Foundation on October 10, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, UNSPECIFIED - Region AMER. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation )

Dionne Warwick Just Discovered Cardi B

However, she is not sure about her husband Offset.

Published 1 week ago

Written by BET Staff

The legendary Dionne Warwick is the reigning queen of Twitter, and she is loving being introduced to some of the hottest acts of today. Now, the Grammy winner has discovered Cardi B, and she is officially a fan.

On Jan. 9, Warwick tweeted, “After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow.”

She later revealed her niece sent her  clips of the rapper. Warwick praised Cardi for being “authentically herself.”
RELATED: Chance The Rapper Gives Health Update On Jeremih’s COVID-19 Recovery

However, Ms. Warwick was confused by one thing, the mention of Offset – Cardi’s husband — in the comments. 

She asked, “I do have one question. What does Offset mean?”

Fortunately, everyone explained Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is her husband. After some negative comments about the two jumped in her mentions, Ms. Warwick shut it  down, tweeting, “I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind.”

Cardi was clearly overjoyed by the love from the songstress, tweeting, “OMGGGGG I STAN !!!!”

Good to see legends and youngins unite.

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC