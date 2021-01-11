Dionne Warwick Just Discovered Cardi B

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The legendary Dionne Warwick is the reigning queen of Twitter, and she is loving being introduced to some of the hottest acts of today. Now, the Grammy winner has discovered Cardi B, and she is officially a fan.
On Jan. 9, Warwick tweeted, “After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to. More on this tomorrow.”
She later revealed her niece sent her clips of the rapper. Warwick praised Cardi for being “authentically herself.”
However, Ms. Warwick was confused by one thing, the mention of Offset – Cardi’s husband — in the comments.
She asked, “I do have one question. What does Offset mean?”
Fortunately, everyone explained Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is her husband. After some negative comments about the two jumped in her mentions, Ms. Warwick shut it down, tweeting, “I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind.”
Cardi was clearly overjoyed by the love from the songstress, tweeting, “OMGGGGG I STAN !!!!”
Good to see legends and youngins unite.
