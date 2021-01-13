CNN’s Don Lemon Calls Out Sen. Lindsey Graham Over His Ever-Changing Perspective on Trump

Though he isn't the first to do it, CNN anchor Don Lemon is pointing out Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's ever-changing view on Donald Trump. Before the president's time in the White House, Graham was one of his toughest critics. But then became his staunchest supporter after the election, and now has suddenly flipped, renouncing him, but somehow seems to still be in Trump's corner.

After the siege of the U.S. Capitol, legislators reassembled there to continue the certification of the 2020 election, in which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. Graham, parting with Trump’s right wing supporters, said on the floor in support of approving the electoral result: “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey...I hate it to end this way...All I can say is count me out, enough is enough.”

Calling the senator "lapdog Lindsey," during a segment Tuesday night (Jan. 12) on CNN, Lemon noted how Graham "sure had some tough talk the Trump before he became president." He then ran a 2015 clip where Graham called Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot," and another where he called him a "kook," "crazy," and "unfit for office."



But by the 2016 GOP convention, Trump had won the nomination, and the party got behind him as he rode a conservative wave into the White House. Fast forward to 2020, and Graham was a supporter of Trump’s attempts to subvert the election. In November, Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said on CNN that Graham had allegedly asked him to see how many ballots could be thrown out. This was just after he narrowly beat challenger Jamie Harrison in the South Carolina senate race.



With a scolding tone, Lemon then showed a clip of Graham supporting moving forward with the certification of the election and another of him on his way to join Trump aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.



“And that’s where we are tonight, a second impeachment looming,” Lemon said. “An unprecedented threat to our national security from a president who has put the entire country in danger.”