Mattel Reveals Maya Angelou Barbie Doll For Black History Month

Dr. Maya Angelou is now part of the Barbie family.

On Jan. 14, Mattel revealed a Dr. Maya Angelou Barbie for Black History Month and as part of their Inspiring Women series. The legendary author and poet is wearing a floral print dress and a matching head wrap while holding her iconic book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

The doll is available now.

The poet, author, professor, civil rights activist, dancer, recording artist and singer was one of America’s most iconic and inspirational women in history. Born on April 4, 1928 in St. Louis, she emerged as a literary voice with the 1969 publication of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, the first in a series of autobiographical novels. Her life and literary work led to President Obama awarding her the Medal of Freedom in 2011, America’s highest civilian honor. On May 27, 2014, the legend passed away at the age of 86 at her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

RELATED: Celebrating the Life of Dr. Maya Angelou - BET.com

Mattel said in a statement, “Our efforts include a commitment to spotlight more Black role models who are female, and now, we are introducing a doll that honors Dr. Maya Angelou, author and activist who used her voice and unique writing style to connect with people and inspire generations.”

Other women in Mattel’s Inspiring Women series are painter Frida Kahlo and civil rights activist Rosa Parks.



See the Dr. Maya Angelou doll below: