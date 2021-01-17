Barack Obama Wishes His ‘Love’ Michelle Obama A Happy Birthday

Barack Obama is starting his morning off wishing his wife, Michelle Obama, a happy birthday.
On Sunday (Jan. 17), our former POTUS headed to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his first lady.
“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend,” he captioned his post.
“Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche.”
After unveiling his memoir, A Promised Land, in Nov. 2020, Barack Obama shared why he dedicated his book to his wife and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.
“I’m reminded constantly that there’s no place in the world I’d rather be than with Miche and our girls,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “And it's why I've dedicated my memoir to them.”
The couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3 in the midst of a critical presidential election.
“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with Michelle Obama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” he writes.
