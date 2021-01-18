Michelle Obama Rocks Natural Curls In Birthday Selfie

Trending:

“Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!” she wrote.

Former first day Michelle Obama celebrated her birthday with an epic selfie showing off her natural hair. 

Sunday, Jan. 17, was Mrs. Obama's birthday. The former first lady hopped on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for all the well wishes she received. She can be seen not just sans makeup but also rocking her natural curls with a caption on her selfie that reads, 

 “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Shares Her 2020 Workout Playlist Featuring Lizzo, Cardi B & More

This is far from her first time showing off her curls. That said, no matter what state Mrs. Obama wears her hair, pressed hair or natural—she's always our forever first lady.

On Wednesday, Mrs.Obama will join her husband, the former POTUS Barack Obama, to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration. 

(Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

