Michelle Obama Rocks Natural Curls In Birthday Selfie

Former first day Michelle Obama celebrated her birthday with an epic selfie showing off her natural hair.

Sunday, Jan. 17, was Mrs. Obama's birthday. The former first lady hopped on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for all the well wishes she received. She can be seen not just sans makeup but also rocking her natural curls with a caption on her selfie that reads,

“Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all.”

See below: