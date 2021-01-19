Son Of Patrick Warren Says He Never Called For Armed Police

More details are coming out about the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Patrick Warren, Sr. in Killeen, Texas.

In an interview with TMZ, Patrick Warren Jr. explained his father had a mental health episode, and the police weren’t called the day of the shooting. Warren Jr. said they called for a mental health officer, which is who came to the scene for a previous incident, but a police officer arrived with a weapon.

Warren Jr. said when he saw officer Reynaldo Contreras with a gun, he immediately told him no firearms.

“The first thing I said, I said, ‘Hey, my dad is going through something, please no firearms. You could feel the energy was different than before. He [Patrick Warren Sr.] wasn’t violent or anything, so I didn’t know why he [Contreras] was sent out.”

Warren said he is now afraid to call for help again, “Now, I feel like I couldn’t call anyone. If something was going on with my special needs little brother, I wouldn’t even feel comfortable calling a police officer because I’ve seen what happened with my father when he was nonviolent. I don’t feel comfortable calling anyone for help at this point.”

Watch the interview below: