UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 23: Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., left, conduct a news conference on the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, which aims to increase the upward social mobility of Black families, and help ensure equal protection under the law, in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This Is How Rep. Barbara Lee Honored Shirley Chisholm On Inauguration

Chisholm was the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Published Just now

Written by Paul Meara

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee honored Shirley Chisholm, the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, on Inauguration Day (January 20) by wearing very special jewelry.

Lee joins American in celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris' historic achievement by wearing a pearl necklace gifted to her from the Chisholm family.

"On this historic day, I'm wearing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm's pearls, given to me by her goddaughter, who said that her godmother, 'would not want it any other way.' Because of Shirley Chisholm, I am. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is," Lee said on Twitter next to a picture of her donning the pearls with a blazer.

Vice President Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama also paid tribute to Chisholm by choosing to wear the color purple. The color was a frequent choice in Chisholm’s campaign posters and advertisements and the color highlighted the historic nature of Vice President Harris being sworn in at the Capitol Wednesday.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

