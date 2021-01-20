Officer Eugene Goodman, Who Saved The Capitol, Named Acting Deputy Senate Sergeant-At-Arms

Eugene Goodman, the U.S. Capitol police officer who diverted a violent mob of rioters away from the Senate chamber when they laid siege to the building on Jan. 6, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the platform at the capital to be sworn in. Promoted to the position of acting deputy Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, Goodman was part of the group of official escorts leading Harris to the ceremony. The audience at the inauguration loudy applauded him as his name was announced as one of the escorts. RELATED: Capitol Hill Officer Eugene Goodman Being Called A Hero For Split-Second Thinking During Riot That Likely Saved Lives

During the attack, Goodman encountered a throng of angry, shouting Trump supporters who had breached security barriers. He was seen on a video that has now gone viral, taken by Huffington Post politics reporter Igor Bobic diverting the mob away from the Senate chamber, which was not guarded and could have led them directly to lawmakers.



He has been hailed as a hero for his action, which averted more serious damage and possibly injury or loss of life when he used himself to bait the rioters away.

U.S. Representatives Charlie Crist, Emanuel Cleaver II and Nancy Mace are now sponsoring a bill to award Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal. Also a Change.org petition has been started in support of him receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

