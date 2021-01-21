Keyon Harrold Writes A Song About His Son Being Falsely Accused Of Stealing A Phone By ‘SoHo Karen’

Attorney Benjamin Crump posted the track on Twitter, writing, “After Miya Ponsetto’s racist attack on his son, @KeyonHarrold wrote this song to remind us of the America we face today. We have faced many injustices but continue to persevere – by turning our stories into art, we add those lessons into our collective memory. We will NOT forget!”

Miya Ponsetto , a 22-year-old California woman, went viral after being seen on camera accusing the son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold of stealing her iPhone and physically assaulting the child. The Grammy Award winner has now written a song about the incident.

On Dec. 26, viral video footage showed Ponsetto, dubbed the “SoHo Karen,” accusing 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., at a New York City hotel of stealing the iPhone she lost in a rideshare vehicle. She was seen lunging at the boy and knocking him down to the ground. CBS News reports that Ponsetto was arrested Thursday (Jan. 7) in Ventura County, California, her home state. According to the news outlet, the New York Police Department flew detectives to California with a warrant for her arrest.

The Hill reports on Jan. 9, Ponsetto was charged with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault. The paper quoted from an official statement from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s office,.

Judge Michael Frishman granted Ponsetto supervised release without monetary bail. In addition, Harrold and his son were granted orders of protection, the Washington Post adds.

The New York Post reports that Ponsetto is expected to appear in court on March 29, 2021.