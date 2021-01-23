Raphael Warnock Reflects On 2017 Capitol Arrest As He Walks Into His New Office On At The Same Site

Raphael Warnock’s no stranger to “good trouble.”
The newly-inaugurated first Black senator from Georgia took to Twitter on Friday (January 22) and reminisced about a semi-recent arrest for his activism.
Warnock, who was elected to the Senate on January 5, tweeted pictures of himself standing in-front of his new Senate office at the Capitol and captioned it with a subtle flex.
“The last time I was here in 2017, Capitol police were escorting me to central booking for leading a non-violent protest of an immoral budget,” Warnock writes. “This time they just had to show me to my office.”
Warnock, pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, which was also pastored by Martin Luther King Jr., and other religious leaders arrived at the Capitol in July 2017 to meet with senators and representatives to oppose the GOP federal budget proposal.
The Trump administration proposed deep cuts to funding for Medicaid, the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the New York Times.
A video of the protest shows Warnock kneeling in a prayer circle in the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building with others. A police officer is then seen guiding Warnock onto his feet and placing him in handcuffs.
If “how it started, how it’s going” manifested itself in politics, this would be the prime example.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
