Raphael Warnock Reflects On 2017 Capitol Arrest As He Walks Into His New Office On At The Same Site

Raphael Warnock’s no stranger to “good trouble.”

The newly-inaugurated first Black senator from Georgia took to Twitter on Friday (January 22) and reminisced about a semi-recent arrest for his activism.

Warnock, who was elected to the Senate on January 5, tweeted pictures of himself standing in-front of his new Senate office at the Capitol and captioned it with a subtle flex.

“The last time I was here in 2017, Capitol police were escorting me to central booking for leading a non-violent protest of an immoral budget,” Warnock writes. “This time they just had to show me to my office.”

