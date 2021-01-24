Watch: Frontier Airlines Attendant Dismisses Concerns About Visibly Ill Passenger

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Frontier Airlines passenger and flight attendants got into a heated exchange on Thursday (Jan. 21) over another passenger who was believed to be ill, hacking and sneezing during the entire flight.
TMZ released a video in which one of the attendants tells the complaining passenger after the flight that he had the option of driving from Miami to Philadelphia instead of flying.
The sick passenger in row 26 sat directly behind the complaining passenger in 25C who shot the video. When the coughing and sneezing started, the man requested to move to a seat in the back of the plane. He sat there for the duration of the flight to get away from the apparently sick passenger, the report notes.
After the plane landed, he complained to the captain about the sick passenger.
“You have an option,” the flight attendant intervened. “You can drive your car if it’s a problem.”
As the man continued to complain, the attendant fired back, “You can't tell people to get off the plane if they got a cough and they're sneezing,” noting that the complaining passenger isn’t a doctor.
According to TMZ, the sick passenger had his temperature checked before boarding the flight.
A second flight attendant who’s not in the video, told the complaining passenger that he should be on a no-fly list.
TMZ said the man did not file a complaint with Frontier. The identities of the parties involved in the commotion were not revealed.
(Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
