Judge Blocks Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse From Associating With White Supremacists

A Wisconsin judge modified the release conditions for the white Illinois teen charged with killing two people and wounding a third in unrest after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake last summer.
Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted drinking beer and flashing white power signs in a bar while out on bail after he pleaded not guilty to homicide and other charges during from the Aug. 25 shooting, NBC News’ Chicago affiliate reports.
Under the new terms, which were released on Friday (Jan. 22), Rittenhouse, 18, is banned from drinking alcohol, associating with any group or person known to “harm, threaten, harass or menace” others based on characteristics like their race or religion, or possessing a gun.
The incident occurred after Rittenhouse’s arraignment on Jan. 5, when he was seen drinking beer with his mother at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisc. Prosecutors said five men at the bar sang to him, “Proud of Your Boy,” the anthem of the White nationalist group the Proud Boys.
Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25. He traveled from his home in Antioch, Ill., to Kenosha, Wisc., where people were protesting the police shooting that paralyzed Blake.
After his arrest, Rittenhouse was freed on $2 million bond. He received help from actor Ricky Schroder and others to pay his bail. Rittenhouse is scheduled to return to court on March 10 for his final pre-trial appearance.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
