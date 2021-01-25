NFL Raises Awareness Around 2015 Police Killing Of Janisha Fonville

The National Football League took a moment to raise awareness around the 2015 killing of Janisha Fonville, a Charlotte woman who was killed by a police officer who’d been called to help her.

On Friday (January 22), the NFL tweeted a photo of the 20-year-old woman next to a picture of Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley wearing her name on the back of his helmet during a game he played in this season.

“Say her name: Janisha Fonville,” reads the tweet, which includes the hashtag #SayTheirStories.