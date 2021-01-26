President Biden Makes Moves To Push For Harriet Tubman On The $20 Bill

Now that Joe Biden has moved into the White House, the 46th President of the United States and his administration are moving ahead with steps to celebrate the contributions made by Harriet Tubman and feature her image on the $20 bill.

The initial change to the bill, which currently has the 17th President, Andrew Jackson on the front, was first announced during the Obama administration in 2016 but was later halted by former President Donald Trump, USA Today reports. Jackson was a well known slave owner of hundreds of slaves in his day and also responsible for the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Native Americans.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden’s administration is exploring ways to speed up the effort and said that it is critical that the country’s currency can reflect both the history and diversity of the United states.

