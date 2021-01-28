Chad Wheeler Apologizes After Being Arrested For Domestic Violence

The offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks Chad Wheeler has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest have been filed against him. Now, Wheller is publicly apologizing to his girlfriend, Alleah, who is reportedly African-American, for his allegedly abuse actions.
On Jan. 27, Wheeler posted an apology on Twitter to Alleah and her family.
"Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me.”
He continued, “The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening. ... It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."
According to a report from The Seattle Times, on the evening of Jan. 22, Wheeler asked the victim, who is not named in the report “to bow to him.” When she refused, he allegedly threw her on the bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness.
The report claimed once she regained consciousness, Wheeler said, “Wow you're alive?'"
The 27-year-old was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 23. He was eventually released on $400,000 bail. He is ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and must surrender all weapons, CBS reports.
CBS also reports Wheeler’s contract with the Seattle Seahawks has expired.
The team released a statement saying they "are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence” and “our thoughts and support are with the victim.”
Prosecutors in the case against Wheeler have asked a judge to put him on house arrest and wear an ankle monitor with GPS monitoring. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9, when he is expected to enter a plea.
Photo: Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
