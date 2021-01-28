Chad Wheeler Apologizes After Being Arrested For Domestic Violence

The offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks Chad Wheeler has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest have been filed against him. Now, Wheller is publicly apologizing to his girlfriend, Alleah, who is reportedly African-American, for his allegedly abuse actions.

On Jan. 27, Wheeler posted an apology on Twitter to Alleah and her family.

"Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me.”

He continued, “The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening. ... It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."