Michelle Obama Responds To Kids Who Recreated Her And Barack Obama’s Inauguration Outfits

Michelle Obama is applauding a pair of kids who slayed a recreation of her and Barack Obama’s outfits that they wore to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration.
On Monday (February 1), the former first lady took to her Twitter account to give a shout out to a pair of kids photographed posing as the Obamas that were originally shared on Instagram.
“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!” she tweeted along with the pictures.
Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it! 😍💕— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 1, 2021
📷: its_allry on IG pic.twitter.com/82jMswh3Lk
ITK reports the little FLOTUS is a 4-year-old model named Ryleigh Madison Hampton from Florence, South Carolina. She struck a pose for the presidential pics with her 4-year-old best friend Zayden Lowe.
Zoe Hampton, Ryleigh's aunt, told ITK the family is "beyond grateful" for the real-life Obama's post and "never dreamed it would blow up this much."
"We absolutely loved the Obamas' look for the inauguration,” said Hampton. “We are so happy we were able to recreate such an iconic look and to have Michelle and Barack Obama be such great role models for Zayden and Ryleigh.”
For inauguration, Mrs. Obama wore a plum-colored outfit by designer Sergio Hudson while husband Barack donned a dapper blue coat. The two quickly went viral for their couples goals get-up.
Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images
